World Mobile Token Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $113.84 million and $881,093.73 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000099 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

