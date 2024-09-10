World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.98 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $116.98 million and $849,241.75 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00041873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.