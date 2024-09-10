WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $54.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of WPP by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of WPP by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 80,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

