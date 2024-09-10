Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.57 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $305.89 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,817,855,869,549 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,813,825,093,675.533. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003358 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $4,212,038.94 traded over the last 24 hours.”

