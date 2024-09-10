XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0044

XYO (XYO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. XYO has a market capitalization of $59.35 million and $951,364.18 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009311 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,749.75 or 1.00097257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00444735 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $943,401.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

