Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.35

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 2990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

