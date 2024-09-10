Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ZD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of ZD opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

