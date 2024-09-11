1,027 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $249.12 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $134.34 and a 12-month high of $254.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.06 and its 200-day moving average is $213.82.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.29.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

