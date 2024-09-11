1,209 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AMT opened at $242.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.20. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

