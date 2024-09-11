22,700 Shares in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 82,135 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

PDSB stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.