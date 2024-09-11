25,000 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Acquired by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortrea in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fortrea by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

FTRE stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

