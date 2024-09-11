3,221 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Purchased by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 115,117,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,151,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,170 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,419,000 after purchasing an additional 473,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,645.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 274,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,754.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 105,111 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IXJ stock opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

