32,799 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by California First Leasing Corp

California First Leasing Corp bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 1.0% of California First Leasing Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $406,360,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,265,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,127 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

