459 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DELL opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,417,822 shares of company stock worth $822,731,096. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

