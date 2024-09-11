50,000 Shares in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Acquired by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Mama’s Creations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth about $5,688,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,069,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.75 million, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAMA

Mama’s Creations Profile

(Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.