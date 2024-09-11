5,181 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

