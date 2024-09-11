816 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $283.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

