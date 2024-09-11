9,350 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Guardant Health Trading Up 8.6 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

