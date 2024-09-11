ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19,488.77

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $19,488.77 and $2.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

