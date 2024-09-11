Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5992 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Absa Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Absa Group has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

Get Absa Group alerts:

About Absa Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.