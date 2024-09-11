Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.750-6.500 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 5.2 %
ASO stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.
Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Academy Sports and Outdoors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- An EV OEM Shakeout Is Underway: Who Will Win?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cintas Stock Split: What the 4-for-1 Split Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.