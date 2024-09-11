Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.750-6.500 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 5.2 %

ASO stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.