AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Up 5%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. 132,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,079,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,304,000 after acquiring an additional 818,241 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,269,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 710,131 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 179.7% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,161,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 746,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 183,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

