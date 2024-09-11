Adriana Cisneros Buys 4,934 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ASTS stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

