ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.24. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 13,592 shares.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

