AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CTS by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CTS by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

