AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $16.16 Million Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises about 2.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,059,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,686 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,914,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,812.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 533,370 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after buying an additional 493,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,642,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

