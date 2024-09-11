AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International accounts for 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Science Applications International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,238,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $200,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

