AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $281,054,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

EA opened at $143.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

