AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,560 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

