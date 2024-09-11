AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in SNDL were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SNDL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the 1st quarter valued at $18,237,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

SNDL Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SNDL Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.18.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $166.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SNDL Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

