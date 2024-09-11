AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 689,849 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 389.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 108,509 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

