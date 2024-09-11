AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,364,000 after buying an additional 4,664,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,182,000 after acquiring an additional 584,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,524,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 313,300 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

