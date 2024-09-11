AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE HLT opened at $210.65 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.