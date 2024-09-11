AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $397.00 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $443.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile



Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

