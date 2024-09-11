Aergo Price Reaches $0.0969 on Top Exchanges (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Aergo has a market cap of $43.10 million and approximately $38.49 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aergo has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

