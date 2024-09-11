AES Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,626 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 4,432 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

