AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 21,511 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.2% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Intuitive Surgical worth $391,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $484.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.51 and a 200-day moving average of $419.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

