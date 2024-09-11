AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $45,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $162.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.60. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

