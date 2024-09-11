AGF Management Ltd. Buys 20,987 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $82,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NKE opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

