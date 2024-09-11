AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170,496 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.2% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $221,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843,193 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,916,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $815,751,000 after buying an additional 11,077,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,819,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,348,000 after buying an additional 4,989,634 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

