AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,872.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

TMO stock opened at $624.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

