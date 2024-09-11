AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,030 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $121,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 35.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 724.3% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

