AGF Management Ltd. Sells 41,267 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,267 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $93,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

