AGF Management Ltd. Sells 4,897 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.83% of Duolingo worth $74,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $217.11 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,555 shares of company stock valued at $18,302,871 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

