AGF Management Ltd. Sells 519,475 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 519,475 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Enbridge worth $173,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after buying an additional 337,729 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after buying an additional 1,360,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,079,833,000 after buying an additional 1,910,302 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,358,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $807,469,000 after buying an additional 1,641,245 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

