Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.75) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.62) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 30,764 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.