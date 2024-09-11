Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down to $44.52

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.52, but opened at $43.42. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 29,253 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

