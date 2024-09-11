Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $275.20 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

