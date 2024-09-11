Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,242,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 126,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $275.20 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

