Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Cut to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.90.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$25.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.71. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$27.57.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.0703561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total transaction of C$440,220.00. In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total value of C$440,220.00. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $1,595,878. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

